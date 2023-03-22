M5s, motion against conferences abroad rejected. The Democratic Party saves Renzi

Il Parliament save Matthew Renzirejected the motion of the M5s that he wanted to forbid to whoever sits in the House or Senate to receive fees per conferences abroad. In Montecitorio the former Giallorossi allies – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – they split up as well as on sending weapons to Ukraine also on the Qatargate, a scandal that has already hurt the dem. With the Democratic Party voting its own motion and that of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, for later refrain on that of the M5s. And it can sound like a too gesture of consideration against Matthew Renzi and his consultations – lawful – to Saudi Arabia. Because in point 3 the motion of the 5Stelle, which had the group leader Francesco as its first signatory Silvestriwanted to commit the government to to forbid “to representatives of governmental, parliamentary and territorial institutions” by accept “contributionsbenefits and considerations or other forms of support provided directly and/or indirectly by governments, public bodies of foreign states“.

To Joseph’s disappointment Contewhich – continues the Fact – in the evening he takes it out on almost everyone: “After the very serious cases of corruption connected to Qatargate, it is surprising that, except Avs, all the other parties voted against or abstained on our motion. Including who was told ready to vote even immediately and who professes patriot in politics“. And if the reference to the patriots is clearly to Brothers of Italy, the one who said he was “ready to vote for it” is Carlo calendar. “I am ready to vote a rule that prohibits paid collaborations with foreign states” had sworn on Twitter. After that, it was first of all to hit the 5Stelle the abstention of the Pd. Uphill road to an alliance between Schlein e Conte.

