Home Business Renzi saved by Pd and majority. Anti-conference motion of the M5 does not pass
Business

Renzi saved by Pd and majority. Anti-conference motion of the M5 does not pass

by admin
Renzi saved by Pd and majority. Anti-conference motion of the M5 does not pass

M5s, motion against conferences abroad rejected. The Democratic Party saves Renzi

Il Parliament save Matthew Renzirejected the motion of the M5s that he wanted to forbid to whoever sits in the House or Senate to receive fees per conferences abroad. In Montecitorio the former Giallorossi allies – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – they split up as well as on sending weapons to Ukraine also on the Qatargate, a scandal that has already hurt the dem. With the Democratic Party voting its own motion and that of the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, for later refrain on that of the M5s. And it can sound like a too gesture of consideration against Matthew Renzi and his consultations – lawful – to Saudi Arabia. Because in point 3 the motion of the 5Stelle, which had the group leader Francesco as its first signatory Silvestriwanted to commit the government to to forbid “to representatives of governmental, parliamentary and territorial institutions” by accept contributionsbenefits and considerations or other forms of support provided directly and/or indirectly by governments, public bodies of foreign states“.

To Joseph’s disappointment Contewhich – continues the Fact – in the evening he takes it out on almost everyone: “After the very serious cases of corruption connected to Qatargate, it is surprising that, except Avs, all the other parties voted against or abstained on our motion. Including who was told ready to vote even immediately and who professes patriot in politics“. And if the reference to the patriots is clearly to Brothers of Italy, the one who said he was “ready to vote for it” is Carlo calendar. “I am ready to vote a rule that prohibits paid collaborations with foreign states” had sworn on Twitter. After that, it was first of all to hit the 5Stelle the abstention of the Pd. Uphill road to an alliance between Schlein e Conte.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Amid economic and migration crisis, Cuba elects the...

Artificial intelligence: This is what Bill Gates thinks...

Weather changes everything. Rains, cold and even snow...

What is the prospect of sodium batteries in...

balancing act for the Fed in interest rate...

ECB: German hawk Nagel returns to attack on...

Belgin Kaplan: At 21, she took over the...

Drought, damage for 6 billion to businesses

13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P...

Habeck dissatisfied with the current status of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy