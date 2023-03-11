Open process, Renzi arrives in the courtroom with a “red notebook for the red toga”

Matteo Renzi arrived yesterday at the courthouse in Florence for the hearing in the Open trial, in which he is accused of allegedly illegally financing political parties, bringing some books with him. “It’s the red notebook for the red toga”, he replied to journalists who asked him what the volumes were. “I’ll explain later“, he added as he entered the courtroom.

The “Red Notebook” brought to the courtroom by Renzi this morning contains a copy of the complaint to the CSM against the prosecutor Luca Turco, supporter of the accusation in the Open trial. The booklet opens with a quote from Montesquieu “freedom is the right to do whatever the laws allow” and also contains some titles of articles concerning the events of the Open investigation, such as the kidnappings against the entrepreneur Marco Carrai, also accused in this proceeding, annulled by the Cassation.”I distributed it in the courtroom and made it available to everyone, declared Renzi at the end of the hearing. Why ‘Red notebook for red toga’? Because the prosecutor belonged to that current that is called the red robes”.

A confrontation also took place in the courtroom. «What are they doing here?», prosecutor Luca Turco snaps. And Renzi replies with a bad face: «But how dare you? You have no title to tell me what to bring and what not. The judge decides, not her. Do your thing and don’t allow yourself.” A reissue of the abrupt face-to-face of the last hearing, with Renzi saying to Turco “I don’t trust you” and the other replying “it’s good not to trust”.

