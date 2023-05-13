Home » Renzi, the collection of signatures to abolish the Cnel has begun
Business

Renzi, the collection of signatures to abolish the Cnel has begun

by admin
Renzi, the collection of signatures to abolish the Cnel has begun

Renzi, signature collection to abolish the Cnel

“We are very serious about the reforms and we will go to see the government papers and the ideas of President Meloni. Because those who are born reformers do not change their minds according to the conveniences of politics. And continuing to talk about authoritarian drift just because you want to directly elect the Premier is crazy: authoritarian drift is the name that cowards give to their fear of losing the elections”. Matteo Renzi writes it in his latest e-news.

The leader of Italia Viva explains: However, the majority at the moment have only organized meetings, they have not come up with even half an idea. So let’s start: since everyone says it’s useless, why don’t we abolish the CNEL? Here is the form to collect signatures, do you pass it around? Thank you!”

CNEL FOLLOWS, RENZI: SYMBOL OF THE BUREAUCRACY THAT DEFEATS POLITICS

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  International oil prices hit a 7-year high, the Nasdaq fell 2% into a cash machine | Inflation | US stocks

You may also like

Cyber ​​attacks on a hospital are more dangerous...

Dear rents, Landini from the students of the...

“Sales will decrease for everyone”

Why US stocks can become finance’s Armageddon

CS and UBS will remain independent for the...

The fundamental decision will be made on Thursday

Electronic prescription, now it’s final. Schillaci: “Simpler work...

my country’s e-commerce logistics has maintained an accelerated...

Stadler fails, but still has a chance

The strategic axis Meloni-Pope Giorgia “white queen” in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy