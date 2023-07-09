Renzi, the Court of Cassation confirms the acquittal for the parents

Renzi, the Court of Cassation confirms the acquittal for the father and mother of the former prime minister

The acquittal of Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, parents of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in the trial for false invoices, was confirmed by the Court of Cassation. The stoats declared the appeal of the Florence prosecutor against the acquittal of the two spouses issued by the Court of Appeal of Florence on October 18, 2022 “inadmissible”. Appeal bis, however, for the entrepreneur Luigi Dagostino, sentenced to nine months for aggravated fraud. I doubt after the ruling of the Supreme Court, the leader of Italia Viva said: “A trial against my parents is closing, which should never have been opened. Only the obstinate and ideological stubbornness of the Florence prosecutor’s office has forced the Italian state to spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer’s euros on a legally non-existent affair “. And Matteo Renzi concludes: “There is no compensation for the suffering of the whole family in these years. But the definitive acquittal demonstrates – once again – that fighting in court and affirming the truth is the most serious way of respecting the institutions against those who use certain proxies as a political weapon against their opponents”.

