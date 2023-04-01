Renzi-Ronzulli and the new structure of Forza Italia – the social irony is mounting

It comes there new cartoon by the sage Yoganada per Affaritaliani.it. The photo shows the leader of Italia Viva Matthew Renzi and the blue senator Licia Ronzulli. The former prime minister declares: “But he’s coming to us cocca, leave them there!”, and she replies: “But isn’t Calenda upset after that?”.

