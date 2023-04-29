Renzi-Vespa: a partnership was born: first copy of the Riformista a Cinque minuti

Renzi chooses Vespa’s nephew to be director

By now Italy has accustomed us to everything and therefore we are no longer surprised by anything, but sometimes things are so obvious that we need to reflect a bit. “We will work hard for the release of ‘Il Riformista’ which is scheduled for Wednesday 3 May. We will show the first copy in the program ‘Cinque Minuti’, by Bruno Vespa, at 8.30 pm on Tuesday 2 May. And from next week it will be possible to subscriptions to receive the newspaper not only via email but also via Whatsapp. Circulation on newsstands will also increase. I hope the contents will convince you, because that’s what we want to make a difference”.

Thus begins the new editorial director of Il Riformista Matteo Renzi, who he is currently deployed on a very sinister line impressed on him by the director Piero Sansonetti, about to become that of the new Unit. The story is known. Renzi wants to be a journalist but he is not registered and in any case even if he were registered he cannot be the director in charge because he is also a parliamentarian and so extracts from the magic hat a name that helps, Andrea Ruggieri, that is the nephew of Bruno Vespa.

And where does he go to present the new Reformist? But of course right from Vespa, during the streak “Five minutes” which is strategically located in an area of ​​maximum audience. But who is the nephew of the national Bruno? Let’s start by saying that he was a member of Forza Italia in the last legislature elected in the Lazio 1 constituency. Member of the Rai Supervisory Commission.

