Renzi has already governed with Conte at Palazzo Chigi, anything is possible. The project

Political fiction? Perhaps. But maybe not. Just when the disease strikes Silvio Berlusconi, which, although improving, leaves many questions about the possibility that it can return to active politics, the nascent and never born single party between Action and Italia Viva falls apart. All while Forza Italia, which does not have a real heir to the former Knight, is in turmoil among those who look closer Matteo Salvini and the League (the defeated Licia Ronzulli) and who sees Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a point of reference, (martha fascinates and all his in the head).

In addition, the direction of the newspaper also arrived The Reformist for the former premier-scrapper, a party that will be hyper-guaranteed on Justice, exactly on the position that Berlusconi has always held since he became a target of the Judiciary (and we can bet that Renzi will often be a guest on the 7 pm Tg4 as Piero Sansonetti is today). And this is how the hypotheses, perhaps extreme, that are being made in these hours in political circles is that the real objective of the former Dem secretary – and this is why he broke up with Calenda on the single party – let it not be the Third Pole but take over what remains of Forza Italia and rebuild a moderate wing of the majority (which certainly cannot be the Carroccio despite the new concrete and pragmatic Salvini) with a new party that, probably by changing its name, will relaunch Forza Italia.

