"Repartee is a matter of attitude"

"Repartee is a matter of attitude"

What problems do managers come to you with?
Leaders have the same needs as others when it comes to being the stage person. That’s liberating to see. Quite often people get into management positions because they are experts, because they understand a topic and have visions. But that doesn’t mean they’re stage pigs – which they don’t necessarily have to be. But they can learn to be more comfortable. I know people in top positions who say: “If I’m invited to give a lecture at a university, I would like to call and call in sick because I can’t stand the pressure, because I’m constantly checking myself: How do I actually come across? Am I living up to my reputation? Am I living up to my title?” Apart from that, coaching with executives is often about dealing with typical boss-employee conflicts. How are the roles distributed? How do I actually come across when, as a person who has a high level of authority, I just say something? If the porter doesn’t say hello, he’s overslept. When the manageress doesn’t say hello, she’s a diva. You have to learn this understanding of roles, what comes into play.

