According to a report by China Securities Journal on February 12, “After the year-end bonus was issued, I queued up to repay the mortgage as soon as possible. After waiting for two months, the payment was finally deducted.” Xiao Chen from Wuhan told the reporter,“I borrowed a total of 700,000 yuan, 30 years, repaying 100,000 yuan in advance, shortening the repayment period, and saving a total of 220,000 yuan in interest.” When it is difficult for wealth management income to outperform the mortgage interest rate, more and more lenders choose to repay the loan in advance , in order to reduce the overall cost of housing loans. Many lenders said on social media that they “don’t want to work for the bank anymore.”

Image source: Interviewee Xiao Chen

However, “repaying the mortgage in advance” has also become a “heart disease” for many home buyers. According to a report by Time Weekly on February 10, “The bank only left a phone number. I called more than a dozen times and finally got through.” “New tenant” Zhang Xiao told reporters that the bank does not have an online channel for early repayment. , I ran several times offline.

Not only “queuing up”, some banks’ mobile banking advance repayment appointment channels have been quietly closed, which has also aroused heated discussions among house buyers. Some people said that the offline of this function has brought a lot of inconvenience. If people who work in different places want to repay the loan in advance, they have to go to the location of the loan bank to handle it.

“Financial management is not as good as repaying the mortgage”

According to a report by China Securities Journal on February 12, the reporter learned from research that the current expected income from investments such as financial management and deposits cannot cover loan interest, which is the main reason why some lenders choose to repay early. “I repay the principal of 50,000 yuan in advance each installment. So far, I have repaid 12 installments. The loan period has been shortened to 13 years, and the total interest can save nearly 800,000 yuan.” Ms. Cheng from Beijing told reporters that in February 2022 She borrowed 1.6 million commercial loans from the bank with a term of 25 years. At that time, the interest rate was 5.2%, and the total interest was 1.2622 million.Since April last year, she has been unable to find a suitable investment opportunity, so she chose to repay the mortgage in advance.

Mr. Gao from Shanghai also made the same choice as Ms. Cheng, “My mortgage amount is relatively large, and repaying the loan early can reduce the principal and reduce the overall pressure on repayment.”

Mr. Gao calculated the accounts for the reporter, “I took a loan of 1.99 million yuan, the loan period is 20 years, and the interest rate is 4.95%. If I repay 100,000 yuan in advance, the loan period will be shortened to 18 years, and the total interest can be saved by nearly 120,000 yuan. ; and the current deposit interest rate is basically only about 3%, and the income in 2018 is only 54,000 yuan, and the interest rate still has room to continue to decline, and financial management cannot guarantee capital and interest.”

Mr Gao said,“The current mortgage interest rate is significantly higher than the wealth management and deposit interest rate. For our investors with low risk tolerance, it is difficult to find a better ‘investment’ than early repayment income.”

In this regard, Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance, analyzed that in recent years, some borrowers have reduced their loan repayment pressure by repaying all or part of their loans in advance. At the same time, since 2022, the volatility of my country’s financial market has intensified, and the bank’s wealth management products, which have always been stable, have “broken net”. The investment income of ordinary residents has declined, and their risk appetite tends to be conservative. Some of the funds originally used for investment are used for early repayment.

Image source: Visual China

Some banks quietly closed the appointment channel

Online application channels for early repayment of some mobile banks have been closed Source: Respondents provided

Xiaolin is a financial practitioner. In September last year, he saw that the return rate of the investment wealth management products and the “high” mortgage interest rate were drifting away, so he redeemed the wealth management funds and repaid part of the mortgage in advance. Recently, when Xiaolin wanted to repay part of the mortgage, he found that the option of “application for early repayment” on the mobile bank had disappeared.

“Some home buyers have reported that some banks have disabled the prepayment function on the mobile APP. Even if these home buyers succeed in their application, they will have to pay liquidated damages. For example, the maximum compensation will be six months of interest.” Xiaolin told reporters.

Why is it more and more difficult to repay the loan in advance? A person from a state-owned bank revealed to the reporter, “Our head office upgraded the system in November last year and began to control the amount of early repayment. In the past, it was repaid as soon as it wanted, but now each institution is given a repayment amount every month, and then make an appointment to queue up. “He said that at present, this type of business handling is guided by “machine control instead of human control”, “it can be controlled systematically rather than manually, reducing operational risks.”

There are not a few buyers who want to repay the mortgage in advance, but have repeatedly hit the wall. After observation, the channels for early repayment of commercial banks are not smooth. According to a report by Times Weekly on February 10, many large state-owned banks have set up manual lines to serve the early repayment business, and they are the only external consultation channels for banks. The reporter found on the spot, but the manual lines of several banks were in a state of no one answering or being unable to connect.

Some homebuyers reported to Time Weekly reporters that there are few windows for banks to handle early repayment of mortgages, short business opening hours, and the inability of business halls to handle early repayment business and other problems. Times Weekly reporter consulted the staff of several banks in Guangzhou as a house buyer. “Those who have obtained a number in the business hall will arrange to handle it on the same day. However, the approval of appointment repayment and subsequent deduction of each branch are different, and specific analysis should be made according to the situation of the branch.” An account manager of a large state-owned bank in Guangzhou said.

In view of the fact that the business hall does not support the early repayment business, the above-mentioned account manager said. “Some business halls are just bank outlets without a loan department. Only the upper-level sub-branches can handle the business of early repayment. It is not because there are more people who repay early that there is this regulation.”

What factors should be weighed in early loan repayment?

For individuals, when judging whether they need to repay personal loans in advance, they should pay attention to the following points:

First, you can weigh the difference between your own investment income and loan interest, and then make a prudent decision on whether to repay the loan in advance.

The second is to consider the repayment method and carefully choose whether to repay in advance. At present, our mortgage repayment methods are mainly divided into the equal principal repayment method and the equal principal and interest repayment method. Generally speaking, the equal principal repayment method pays more principal and less interest in the early stage, while the equal principal and interest method The repayment method pays more interest and less principal in the early stage. Buyers can calculate the repaid principal and interest amount according to the different repayment methods, and make a repayment choice that is more beneficial to them.

The third is to pay attention to the changes in the repayment plan. If the repayment is in advance, because it involves the change of the loan period or loan amount agreed in the original loan contract, the buyer should carefully choose the way of repayment in advance according to his own economic situation, and follow the The new repayment plan fulfills the repayment obligation, and do not cause new defaults due to insufficient repayment funds.

The fourth is to carefully check the repayment method, repayment amount, repayment period, etc. with the bank, and keep the relevant repayment vouchers, in case of disputes, relevant evidence can be provided for proof.

Cover image source: Visual China