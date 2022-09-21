[The Epoch Times, September 20, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xiao Jie, Sydney, Australia) A senior Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) official said that this year’s rapid rate hikes portend that house prices will rise when inflation is accounted for. down at least 15%. And those homeowners with the most expensive properties will see their fortunes take an even bigger hit.

The Reserve Bank’s head of markets, Jonathan Kearns, said the estimate was based on modelling the bank had earlier this year for the impact of a 2 percentage point hike in interest rates, which had risen by 2.25 percentage points since May .

A “real” drop of 15% would imply a nominal price drop of about 10%, if inflation is now taken into account at 6.1%.

Figures from property data firm CoreLogic show national house prices are 3.5 per cent below their peaks during the pandemic, 4.2 per cent in capital cities and 2.2 per cent in regional areas. Sydney was the hardest-hit market, with house prices down 7.4 per cent, followed by Melbourne, down 4.6 per cent.

Kearns said the Reserve Bank’s research found that “house prices in the most expensive areas are the most sensitive to changes in interest rates”.

“In areas with inflexible housing supply, higher mortgage debt, more investors and higher incomes, the impact of interest rates on house prices is likely to be greater,” he said.

Carnes said that if there was a structural adjustment and interest rates remained 2 percentage points higher “all the time”, the implied real decline in average house prices would widen to 30 per cent.

“Importantly, the impact of interest rates on house prices depends not only on the extent of changes in interest rates, but also on how long they last,” he said.

The Reserve Bank is likely to crack down on mortgage holders again at its board meeting next month, with some economists forecasting another 0.5 percentage point rise in interest rates to 2.85%.

David Plank, head of Australian economics at ANZ, was among those predicting the Reserve Bank would double rate hikes for the fifth time. He said rates would hit 3.35% by the end of the year and would not flatten until 2023.

Plank expects house prices to fall by as much as 20% from their recent peak, essentially sweeping away the housing boom during the pandemic.

Higher interest rates will hit household budgets. Kearns estimates the average mortgage holder will see a 25 per cent increase in repayments due to the Reserve Bank’s aggressive rate hike cycle this year.

Kearns said the higher rates also reduced the maximum borrowing amount available to new home buyers by a fifth, although only one in 10 new homebuyers borrowed close to its cap.

“Because the appraisal ratio also applies to any existing debt, for potential borrowers with existing debt, such as property investors, the decline in borrowing capacity will be even greater,” he said.

Kearns also said that not all borrowers will face higher repayments right away, with 35% of existing mortgage holders on fixed rates, compared with 20% historically, as the pandemic hits a new high. Record low interest rates have sparked massive term lending.

“A large percentage of variable-rate borrowers have been moving excess mortgage repayments into their hedging and withdrawal accounts,” Kearns said. For many borrowers, the increase in actual repayments isn’t all the increase in repayments caused by the rate hike, he said.

“In addition to interest rates, there are many factors that affect house prices,” Kearns told a Sydney property summit on Monday morning. will increase the demand for housing.

“Conversely, if construction is somewhat constrained, housing supply will be lower than expected.”

