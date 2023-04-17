Home » Report, Agnelli legacy: secret paper. Marella’s double signature and the treasure
On the complicated and intricate story of the Agnelli legacyfacts pop up unpublished which risk distorting the balance family after death of the Lawyer and the rise of the empire of John Elkann. The transmission Report of Rai Tre – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – this evening will show the documentation filed at Chamber of Commerce of Turin revealing facts never revealed until now. And, through the help of consultantslined up all of them anomalies. Today the share capital is divided between the Elkann brothers: John owns 60%, the remaining 40% is divided equally between Lapo and Geneva: they have had full ownership of the shares since 23 February 2019, the day of their grandmother’s death Marella Caracciolo, widow of the lawyer. In reality, already in 2004, the lady had sold the bare ownership of 41.29% of her to her grandchildren, keeping the usufruct. According to one private writing of 19 May of that year, presented to the Chamber of Commerce of Torino on July 1, 2021 alone, Marella had sold 1.29% of its shares to John for 2.5 million euros, and 20% each Sheet e Geneva for 39.2 million each.

But on May 19, 2004 – continues the Fact – where they were Marella Caracciolo and the 3 Elkann brothers? They could really be a Geneva, to sign the assignment? According to Andrea Galli, the investigator commissioned by Margherita to investigate the Swiss residency of the mother, the old woman”he could not which to be at Torino. The lady, on May 21, will then leave from there for Marrakech”. Report ha tracked down a further documentalso dated May 19, 2004, which concerns the modification of the corporate object of the December. This too lacks the indication on the place in which it was written. But at the bottom, in addition to the signatures of Marella Caracciolo and the three Elkanns, there are those of Gianluigi Gabetti, adviser to Gianni Lambsthe lawyer Franzo Grande Stevens and his daughter Cristina as well as Cesare Ferrero, financial advisor of the family. It is possible that they have all moved to Geneva to draft the change? Or they were all a Torino? On this quibble depend i 25mld of the empire Exor.

