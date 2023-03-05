Apple is said to be using MicroLED displays. So far, they have actually only been used for large TV sets.

Apple is apparently expanding its efforts to reduce its dependency on its suppliers. How Bloomberg reports, the Cupertino-based company wants to do so as early as 2024 or possibly as early as 2025 self-developed displays in his mobile devices – instead of using them from providers like SamsungLG and Japan Display.

According to Bloomberg sources, Apple’s own MicroLED displays are set to replace the OLED displays currently built into the Apple Watch by the end of 2024. Apple may also use its MicroLED screens in the iPhone and other devices.

MicroLED panels have been available for several years, but so far they have only been used for large televisions. They offer higher display brightness and near-perfect blacks, but at higher manufacturing costs.

Apple’s striving for independence from external suppliers has so far received above all Intel to feel. With the exception of the Mac Pro, Apple is now equipping its entire current Mac portfolio with its own M processors. In addition, rumors had recently surfaced that Apple also intends to replace the Bluetooth and WLAN chips previously purchased from Broadcom with its own developments.