Report: Asia’s once-richest woman loses 84 percent of her wealth

Yang Huiyan, the head of Chinese real estate giant Country Garden, has reportedly lost €26 billion in wealth since June 2021.

According to Bloomberg, she lost 445 million euros on Tuesday alone because her company missed interest payments.

Country Garden’s sales plummeted 30 percent in the first six months of 2023 compared to a year earlier.

Yang Huiyan – once the richest woman in Asia — has lost more of her wealth than any other billionaire since June 2021 as China‘s top real estate developer Country Garden grapples with a debt crisis.

Since the peak in June 2021, the net worth of the company boss Yang is down 84% or $28.6 billion be, as Bloomberg reports. Loud Bloomberg’s billionaire index only 5.5 billion dollars remain for the 41-year-old, about five billion euros.

These losses come as Country Garden, according to various media reports, including a Reuters report on Wednesday, Interest payments on two US dollar-denominated bonds should have missed. The company now has a 30-day grace period to avoid an official default.

Hong Kong-listed shares of the Foshan-based company have fallen 20.4 percent since Monday. Yang, who, according to a report by the rating agency Moody’s on Monday, derives a large part of her assets from a 52.6 percent stake in the company, had to accept a loss of assets of around 490 million dollars – 445 million euros – on Tuesday alone.

Before taking over the majority of the company from her father in 2007, Yang graduated from Ohio State University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and logistics.

Since then, however, Country Garden has not been as successful. The company remains China‘s top-selling real estate developer, but its market value has declined laut „New York Times“ more than halved since the beginning of the year. In July, the company reported one for the first six months of the year Turnover of 128.76 billion yuanthe equivalent of $17.8 billion – down 30 percent from the same period last year.

The richest woman in Asia is now from India

Yang, who became China‘s richest woman at the age of 25 after the company went public, lost the Place of the richest woman in Asia in August 2022 to Savitri Jindal. Jindal is India’s wealthiest woman and ex-chairman of Indian conglomerate OP Jindal Group, according to Bloomberg.

On July 30, Yang Huiyan announced that she donated 55 percent of her shares in Country Garden to a charity founded by her younger sister giving away what was then valued at $826 million.

Country Garden and Yang Huiyan did not respond to requests from Business Insider.

