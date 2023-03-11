According to the latest report released by the Hurun Research Institute, as of January 1, 2022, the total wealth owned by China‘s wealthy families will reach 164 trillion yuan, an increase of 2.5% over the previous year, which is 1.4 times the total GDP of China in 2021, of which , the investable assets amounted to 67 trillion yuan, accounting for 40% of the total wealth.

According to the report, out of the total wealth of 164 trillion yuan owned by wealthy Chinese families, 19 trillion yuan is expected to be passed on to the next generation within 10 years, 51 trillion yuan will be passed on to the next generation within 20 years, and 98 trillion yuan will be passed on to the next generation. Passed on to the next generation within 30 years.

According to the report, as of January 1, 2022, China‘s “rich families” with assets of 6 million yuan increased by 2.1% compared with the previous year, reaching 5.18 million households, an increase of 100,000 households over the previous year; The number of “ultra-high-net-worth households” with assets worth 100 million yuan increased by 3.5% over the previous year to 138,000, an increase of 4,600 over the previous year.

Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Research Officer Hurun said that in 2021, the number of wealthy households in China will increase by 100,000, with a growth rate of 2%. Among them, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong and Zhejiang will increase the most, accounting for six of the total increase in the country. become. The top 30 cities with the highest concentration of wealthy families in China account for 68% of the total number of wealthy families in the country.

According to reports, the report is divided into four asset stages, namely 6 million yuan “rich families”, 10 million yuan “high net worth families”, 100 million yuan “ultra high net worth families” and 30 million US dollars “international ultra high net worth families”. Each stage is divided into total wealth and investable assets, covering nearly 100 provinces and cities in China.