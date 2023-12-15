Report: Investigations against Cologne travel startup itravel

According to a media report, there is chaos at the Cologne-based luxury travel startup itravel. Significant accusations are being made from those around the startup – the founder contradicts the representations.

Defends himself against far-reaching allegations: itravel founder Axel Schmiegelow itravel

“We are planning your next dream trip,” that’s what itravel promises on its homepage. But the Cologne startup and its founder Axel Schmiegelow are currently making negative headlines. The company, which specializes in luxury travel for “high earners”, had received more than 20 million euros from investors such as Frank Thelen and business angel and Misterspex founder Mirko Caspar. Founder Schmiegelow has been a well-known figure in the Rhineland startup scene for many years and was happy to be patted on the back: “I was impressed by the founder at itravel,” said investor Thelen, for example, in a video that advertised for new investors for itravel in 2017 .

However, the tide seems to have turned. According to a report from Capital and Stern itravel is currently dealing with angry customers and financial problems. Among other things, payments were not made and travel bookings were canceled. The question arises as to whether Schmiegelow is personally responsible for the chaos and capital shortages. The founder had always presented his company as a tech company, but research raises the question of whether that was ever the case. The booking processes therefore largely ran via existing external platforms such as Booking.com.

itravel founder Schmiegelow contradicts the representation

The Cologne public prosecutor’s office now has Schmiegelow’s group of companies in its sights, it goes on to say. The Cologne public prosecutor’s office confirmed to Gründerszene that investigations “in connection with a Cologne group of companies whose associated companies are active, among other things, in the area of ​​arranging travel” without wanting to officially name names with reference to ongoing investigations and the associated presumption of innocence. The subject of the investigation is, on the one hand, allegations of fraud from customers as well as insolvency crimes and subsidy fraud in connection with Corona aid applications from 2020 and 2021.

When asked by Gründerszene, Schmiegelow distanced himself from the depiction in the Stern and Capital report. “We strongly reject all allegations of fraud in travel or subsidies, the alleged operation of a ‘pyramid scheme’ and alleged insolvency crimes, including forgery of documents,” said Schmiegelow. And further: “Our applications for Corona aid are based on a legal expert report that confirms to us that we were entitled to receive Corona aid. Incidentally, we have already received Corona aid and further information has been announced to us by the authorities without any hint of doubt.”

Some salaries not paid

Schmiegelow also doesn’t want to know anything about major problems with travel bookings: “We suffered service disruptions in less than one percent of our bookings due to the adjustment of the industry’s conditions after the reopening,” Schmiegelow told Gründerszene.

The allegations in the report also go in other directions. Although itravel advertised sustainable tourism and climate-neutral travel on its website, the company has not paid any CO₂ compensation since 2022. Former employees also reported to Stern and Capital about internal problems such as late salary payments, which Schmiegelow also partially admitted. When asked by Gründerszene, Schmiegelow did not comment further on the points.

