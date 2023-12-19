Report on Credit Suisse – Finma flees forward – News

Contents

Finma is attempting to liberate itself in the Credit Suisse file. Today she presented her point of view in an 87-page report. And in doing so, it counters the criticism that it has done too little: it has explored the limits of what is possible within its mandate.

Author: An analysis by Sven Zaugg

Now it’s her turn, the financial market supervisory authority (Finma). For a long time she could not and was not allowed to comment in detail on the Credit Suisse case. With the report published today, it is doing so – and it becomes clear: Finma has by no means sat back when it comes to giving credit to the sullen Credit Suisse.

Various proceedings, complaints and even criminal charges that Finma has initiated against CS over the past ten years bear witness to this.

Finma wants more skills

Finma emphasizes: The limits of what is possible have been explored. But if a bank doesn’t respond, even a financial market regulator with its current powers can hardly do anything to avert the collapse. Finma is now demanding more competencies: for example, fines or a senior management regime that clearly assigns responsibilities within a bank.

This is intended to make management responsible for deficiencies or failures. Finma also wants to provide more transparent information if a bank goes out of business. And not just in exceptional cases like today. Such skills are absolutely contemporary – and have long been standard abroad.

How much decision-making power does Finma have?

Politicians decide whether Finma receives these instruments. So the question remains: What supervision do Parliament and the Federal Council want? In other countries, such as the UK or Luxembourg, supervisory authorities have more resources, more staff and more skills.

In view of the new mega-bank UBS and the associated risks for the Swiss economy, more funds for Finma would be the logical consequence.

Requirements for banks are low

History shows that the next banking crisis is sure to come. A strong Finma is certainly useful. However, this does not answer the most important question, namely how stable a bank actually has to be in order not to collapse in the event of a crisis.

The answer: Only a well-capitalized bank, a bank without excessive bonuses and that has its risks under control, can survive in the long term. And here the requirements are still relatively low. And because Credit Suisse has not been processed according to the “too big to fail” guidelines, it remains unclear whether this set of rules is even useful in practice.

The parliamentary investigative commission is expected to publish its report on the CS disaster next year. Then all the facts are on the table. And then it will become clear whether politicians are really serious about appropriate supervision of the new mega-bank UBS.

Sven Zaugg

Business editor

Sven Zaugg has been working as a business editor for Radio SRF since 2023. He previously worked as a reporter and business editor for SonntagsBlick.

