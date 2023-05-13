Reports by court experts show: Siegfried Wolf was prescribed too much tax by 5.2 million euros

Lawyers: WKStA must finally check whether tax officials have exerted unfair pressure

Vienna (OTS) – In an extensive report commissioned by Siegfried Wolf’s legal representatives, the sworn and court-certified expert Karl Hengstberger comes to the conclusion that the tax authorities have prescribed Wolf 5.2 million euros too much in taxes.

Karl Hengstberger is a recognized auditor and tax consultant who is regularly involved in large white-collar criminal proceedings, also as an expert commissioned by the WKStA, for example in the Commerzialbank case Wolf accuses of having achieved a tax reduction through interventions. However, it has not determined whether a tax reduction actually existed since the start of the investigation in December 2021.

Hengstberger comes to the conclusion that the large-scale audit should not have estimated Wolf’s additional demand. This is only permissible if the bases for the levying of taxes cannot be determined or calculated.

In the opinion of Wolf’s lawyers, the present report also confirms the numerous statements made by tax officials available to the WKStA, with which the WKStA had repeatedly put Wolf under unfair pressure proceeded correctly. For this reason, the lawyers have also submitted an application to the WKStA so that this procedure can be legally examined. The initial suspicion check against two large company employees has now been running for over a month. The lawyers expect that the WKStA, especially in the light of the Hengstberger report, will finally work on the facts in the direction of exonerating Wolf.

The following is a brief excerpt of verbatim passages from the conclusions of the report:

„In summary, it can be stated that a consistent, appropriate assessment of the facts shows that the “Swiss income” is to be regarded as entirely self-employed (…) and that there was therefore no tax liability in Austria for the “Swiss income”.

As shown above, the “Swiss income” is to be attributed entirely to the self-employed activity carried out in Switzerland in the area of ​​mergers & acquisitions. The prerequisites for an estimated allocation of the “Swiss income” according to § 184 BAO are not met. The estimated distribution of “Swiss income” made by the tax authorities is not logical.

As shown above, according to the expert, based on the information and documents available, there is no tax liability for the “Swiss income” in Austria. From the expert’s point of view, the “Swiss income” would consequently be 100% taxable as self-employed in Switzerland Income within the meaning of Art. 14 DBA-CH (Double taxation agreement between Austria and Switzerland ) to qualify.

Due to the incomprehensible estimated assignment of a part of the “Swiss income” to the dependent income to be taxed in Austria, as a result of the external audit in the external audit period from 2006 to 2010, a total of around EUR 10.4 million in “Swiss income” was subject to taxation in Austria. The marginal tax rate applied in the years 2006 to 2010 was 50% in each case. With regard to the “Swiss income”, Prof. KR Ing. Siegfried Wolf was thus prescribed a total of around EUR 5.2 million too much income tax from the expert’s point of view.”

