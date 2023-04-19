The new REPowerEU program aims to reduce dependency on fossil fuels from Russia. 20 billion euros are available to the EU states in the form of non-repayable grants for energy-related reforms and/or investments. Austria accounts for EUR 210.6 million. The Chamber of Labor proposes using this amount for specific projects that help to accelerate Austria’s transformation towards climate neutrality.

REPowerEU – a plan to reduce dependency on fossil fuels from Russia

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, EU leaders agreed to end Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels from Russia as soon as possible, while accelerating the ecological transition. To this end, in May 2022, the European Commission REPowerEU-Plan presented, which includes, among other things, new goals for the accelerated expansion of renewable energies, the reduction of energy consumption and the expansion of the hydrogen infrastructure. Putin has miscalculated, he will go down in history not only as a dictator, but also as a great “disruptor” on the way to climate neutrality.

How is REPowerEU financed?

The remaining loans available to member states under the Recovery and Resilience Facility according to a defined distribution key can be used to support REPowerEU. In total, this amounts to 225 billion euros. In addition, funds from the cohesion fund and the common agricultural policy can be used for REPowerEU measures. In addition, 20 billion euros are available to the member states in the form of grants that do not have to be repaid. These subsidies are provided from the sale of certificates from the EU emissions trading system, the distribution is based on a fixed key, which has now come into force REPowerEU regulation is included. Austria accounts for 1.05 percent of the total amount, specifically EUR 210.6 million. According to the regulation, these funds are available for measures in the following areas:

Improvement of energy infrastructure and facilities to meet immediate gas supply needs;

Increasing energy efficiency in buildings, decarbonizing industry, etc.;

Tackling energy poverty and providing incentives to reduce energy demand;

Eliminating bottlenecks in internal and cross-border energy transmission and distribution, promoting electricity storage and zero-emission transport;

Accelerated re-skilling of the workforce towards green skills in support of the above objectives.

REPowerEU chapters in the recovery and resilience plans

In order to receive these grants, member states must submit proposals for energy-related reforms and/or investments that meet the criteria of the regulation to the European Commission by the end of April 2023. These will be integrated into the national recovery and resilience plans as part of a separate “REPowerEU chapter”. The federal government will have one at the beginning of March 2023 consultation process started. The BAK advocates focusing the funds on a few specific projects that accelerate Austria’s transformation towards climate neutrality and has the following to the federal government Suggestions transmitted:

Addressing structural weaknesses to combat energy poverty

In the REPowerEU regulation Recital 16 specifically addresses “Measures to support the structural response to energy poverty through long-term reforms and investments”. The energy and climate transition poses a particular challenge for households that are poor in energy and financially disadvantaged. Even in the current system, they have to cope with low income, often high energy costs, poorly thermally renovated residential buildings and living spaces that are sometimes very cold in winter and very hot in summer. They are also particularly hard hit by the massive rise in energy prices. In the medium and long term, only investment measures in thermal renovation and in the climate-friendly conversion of the heating systems can bring lasting relief. The funds of EUR 150 million contained in the national development plan to combat energy poverty are very welcome, but they must finally reach the households affected. For this it is necessary to eliminate the structural weaknesses for the implementation of the measures. Therefore, the Chamber of Labor proposes to invest part of the available funds in the following projects:

Competence center for energy poverty: This should act as an interface for networking different stakeholders and as a competence center at national level in order to combat energy poverty in Austria in the long term and sustainably.

of electricity for local consumption with special inclusion of energy-poor households in the energy communities.

Strengthening municipal investment activity

Cities and municipalities play a major role in the ecological transformation towards climate neutrality, but can only fulfill it if they have sufficient financial resources. In contrast to Climate and transformation offensive For Austria’s industrial companies, the federal government is providing a one-off investment program of around 500 million euros for investments in energy efficiency, the switch to renewable energy sources and district heating and cooling systems. The municipalities also have to raise 50 percent of the investment sum themselves, which means that in many municipalities important investments are postponed or not implemented at all. Against this background, the BAK proposes that at least half of the funds available in Austria for REPower-EU measures be given to the cities and municipalities in the form of an increase in the municipal investment program and at the same time that the investment program be broader in terms of content.

Investments in education and training in the energy sector

The transformation towards climate neutrality has a major impact on the labor market, while at the same time there is an increasing need for workers, especially in the climate-relevant sectors. In Austria, there is a lack of specific programs to promote education and training as part of the structural change triggered by decarbonization. In the Austrian construction plan 277 million euros are earmarked for training and further education measures, but primarily as a reaction to the increased unemployment in the wake of the corona pandemic. It is unfortunate that the Proposal of the AKto use the facility’s funds to support the establishment of work foundations for a socio-ecological transformation, was not taken up in the development plan.

The REPowerEU Regulation explicitly calls on Member States to further invest in reskilling and upskilling, especially for green skills and related digital skills and technologies. This is to ensure that no one is left behind during the green transition. Also in the recently submitted “Industrial Plan on the Green Deal for the Carbon Neutral Era“The development of skills is an important building block.

The first important approaches to this are already in place, such as the climate protection training center of the AMS Lower Austria and the bfi, which is currently being built in Sigmundsberg in the Waldviertel and will initially provide 250 training positions in the field of climate protection and energy management from autumn 2023. However, further initiatives are needed to meet future labor needs and to enable those workers who are losing their jobs or whose jobs are at risk due to decarbonization to switch to other fields of activity. Companies should also be obliged to invest more in the training and further education of their employees! Current data shows that in-company further training is declining in Austria.

Against this background, the BAK proposes making a significant part of the funds available for investments in education and training with a focus on the energy transition. The aim could be to establish further climate protection training centers similar to the model project of AMS Lower Austria and bfi in other federal states. The one drawn up by the Federal Government in cooperation with the social partners and the AMS also offers important orientation action plan “Just Transition – Education and Training”.

It would be very desirable if the Federal Government would take up these proposals and thereby strengthen the social dimension of Austria’s ecological transformation in particular.