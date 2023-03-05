Zhang Min, deputy to the National People’s Congress, party secretary and general manager of China Telecom Hubei Branch.Photo provided by the interviewee

“Security is the premise of development. In today’s digital transformation and upgrading and the vigorous development of the digital economy, network security issues cannot be underestimated. This year’s National Two Sessions, I will focus on the construction of grassroots network security and promote grassroots governance.” National People’s Congress Representative, China Telecom Zhang Min, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of Hubei Branch of the Co., Ltd. talked about the topic of grassroots network security.

Zhang Min believes that to effectively maintain network security, it is necessary to improve the network security laws, regulations and policy system, establish a basic system for data classification and hierarchical protection, and improve the network data monitoring and early warning and emergency response work system.

On the one hand, it is necessary to strengthen the popularization of laws and regulations such as national network security and data security, and strictly implement system requirements such as network security level protection and key information infrastructure security protection. Network security supervision departments strengthen guidance and supervision of grassroots units, and carry out normalized network security supervision and inspection and administrative law enforcement. Strengthen network security publicity and education work, and form a good atmosphere for jointly maintaining network security.

On the other hand, it is necessary to strengthen the improvement of digital security supply side capabilities and service improvement. Build a grass-roots, distributed, and multi-level integrated security system to enhance overall security service capabilities. Provide targeted and comprehensive support for the grassroots, and provide network security products and services covering cloud, network, terminal, edge, application and compliance.

In addition, Zhang Min believes that digital technology should be used to improve the modernization level of grassroots governance. It is necessary to deepen the construction and networking of public security video images, and accelerate the deep integration and application of digital technologies such as image recognition, Internet of Things, big data, and artificial intelligence in the fields of circle inspection and control, unit prevention and control, and element control. Link the government, enterprises, and residents to create an integrated governance model of “co-construction and sharing + group prevention and group governance”. Strengthen city, county, sub-district, township, and community multi-level operation situation awareness and intelligent analysis, improve public security risk identification, forecast and early warning capabilities, and support the urban public security prevention and control system to move forward, fine management and comprehensive decision-making.

“Strengthening capacity building and personnel training is an important part of ensuring network security.” Zhang Min suggested that we can make full use of the conditions of the national network security talent and innovation base in Wuhan Airport, Hubei to create better security service products . Production, learning, research, and use are closely integrated to promote the construction of a security talent team. Through network drills, network offensive and defensive confrontation and other practical training methods, improve the level of network security technology, and cultivate and reserve a large number of professional talents for grassroots units.

(Editors in charge: Wang Guoji, Zhang Jun)