Repubblica-La Stampa, rags fly between Molinari-Giannini. Here because

Brawl between Giannini and Molinari. Pope Francis causes the directors of La Stampa and La Repubblica to quarrel

The other day we witnessed yet another scazzo between the very touchy director of The printHis Highness the Little Prince of Tufello Massimo Giannini e Maurice MolinariDirector of Republic. So a drama that was all consumed entirely at the gedi group, once by Carlo De Benedetti and now by John Elkann, i.e. by the Agnellis. Just a week ago we wrote about “Jeeg Robot” Giannini and his excesses now reiterated and confirmed ( click here to retrieve the article ).

The reason for contention this time was the fact that at the meeting with Pope francesco Massimo Giannini had not even been warned. An inconceivable slight for his navel-centric Ego. Thus revenge was consumed, this time, hot and so Giannini deserted the festival on June 9 “Republic of Ideas“, in Bologna. One of the world‘s top Enlightenment summits. His absence has thrown the greatest progressive philosophers into the deepest prostration.

READ ALSO: Rai, bomb on Vespa: “Hidden advertising in the farm”. Letter to CEO Sergio

The director of The print he hadn’t been invited with Gedi’s elite viz Maurice Molinari e Concita De Gregoriotogether with the translocanda (from Rai) Lucia Announced and parsley Agnese Pini, all-encompassing director, the woman who competes with Padre Pio for his ubiquity on talk shows. Failure to invite the Principino del Tufello, however, provoked the ire of the aforementioned who made the editorial committee write to the The print a loud statement of protest.

Subscribe to the newsletter

