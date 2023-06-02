Republic Day and the Liberation of Mattarella. “Dear President..”

The Republic Day and the Liberation of Sergio Mattarella

Dear Sergio,

I never imagined seeing you here, on our beloved Mondello beach and on the day dedicated to the plastic representation of the State, born of the Resistance but forged by patience that you admirably represent, like the silence that can be “heard” among the liberty villas of Basile, out of season and “off-wave”.

Dearest President in your ordinance grisaille that looks so much like a military uniform always heavy even in summer and even on the beach (like Moro) we learned to understand the deepest meaning of your style, the calmness of your oratory, and the semantic arrow of each message, which started from the past to arrive towards some type of future. It must not have been easy to be “the most Christian Democrat there is”easing the tone even for those who, like you, dear President, would like to “raise tones and meanings” even just to give a few lessons to the daredevils who, during the days of the Party, will invade the Gardens of the House, waiting for granitas, cannoli and consent.

Dear Sergio, I’m unable to give you advice, I’m not capable of playing the “gadfly” you know wellbut sometimes why don’t you follow the example of your friend Francesco, also from the centre-left, and a lover of a perfect transversality of language which, on the one hand satisfies everyone and on the other, fails to really get to the target.

I know, it’s not your institutional duty, and Grasso watches over you like a cerberus, but basically you are, like me, Sicilian, before being Italian, and this is a substantial difference, and I’m not asking you to play Prince Fabrizio Salina, deeply chained to a past that is dying out but attentive to the transformations of an idea of future, I would never allow myself.

Dear President, you are the son and brother of politicians who have given so much to Sicily and to the countryand it is no coincidence that among your activities the one that excites me is your systematic going to the barber, here with us in Palermo, because traditions and customs do not change, but every now and then, let us feel that ardor, that strength, that emotion in the contradictions of the land of origin.

Dear Sergio, before putting on your usual grisaille and blue tie for the parade, breathe in these perfumes, speak with your soul, with your heart, get excitedand don’t give too much space to the rhetorical cage of the brain that cannot condition you to the point of making you cold, detached and rational: give us your ancient (or recent) passion, take us to the shoreline of this beautiful beach, close to the Parco della Favorita.

And take off your shoes.

Dearest President, show all Italians that you are real, alive and in those veins, so important, pulsates that blood that permeates us all, which looks a lot like the confused spirit of the inhabitants of this wonderful and terrifying country, where error and horror dialogue daily in the news and in history.

Dear Sergio, you know how much we have suffered but we continue, as authentic “eternal Italians” to laugh and dance even on the abyss of our every day. Now, and in this early summer festival I ask you, with my usual calmness (and what Christian Democrat would you be if not?), can I hope one day to see you with an open white shirt, a nice pair of jeans, a scarf and maybe a panama white?

You’ll tell me the dress certainly doesn’t make a monk but believe me: it helps.

I look forward to yours

Maurizio

