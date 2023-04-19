Republic pulls the emergency brake

Is Roger de Weck about to make a comeback at the “Republic”? The online magazine takes drastic cost-cutting measures and lays off eight employees. This clears the way for Roger de Weck to fill the Board of Directors.

Roger de Weck resigned from the Republic’s Board of Directors a month ago. In fact, his demands have now been met. Urs Flueeler / KEYSTONE

The publicist Roger de Weck gave up the beg a month ago and resigned from the administrative board of the republic. Now he seems to have been right in the main points of his criticism, which he had cited as a reason for his resignation.