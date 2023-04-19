Republic pulls the emergency brake

11
Is Roger de Weck about to make a comeback at the “Republic”?
The online magazine takes drastic cost-cutting measures and lays off eight employees. This clears the way for Roger de Weck to fill the Board of Directors.
The publicist Roger de Weck gave up the beg a month ago and resigned from the administrative board of the republic. Now he seems to have been right in the main points of his criticism, which he had cited as a reason for his resignation.
