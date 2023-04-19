Home » Republic pulls the emergency brake
Business

Republic pulls the emergency brake

by admin
Republic pulls the emergency brake

Is Roger de Weck about to make a comeback at the “Republic”?

The online magazine takes drastic cost-cutting measures and lays off eight employees. This clears the way for Roger de Weck to fill the Board of Directors.

Roger de Weck resigned from the Republic’s Board of Directors a month ago. In fact, his demands have now been met.

Urs Flueeler / KEYSTONE

The publicist Roger de Weck gave up the beg a month ago and resigned from the administrative board of the republic. Now he seems to have been right in the main points of his criticism, which he had cited as a reason for his resignation.

See also  Lexus RX "rebrands", GAC Toyota's new SUV VENZA application information exposed-IT and traffic

You may also like

Tensions along the “nine stretches” of the South...

Domestic oil prices welcome the largest increase this...

Distraction at work? It doesn’t have to be

Meloni intervenes on the “fear of the signature”....

Air France and Airbus are acquitted

Amazon, plan to cut 9,000 employees: layoffs in...

Unexpected market!The short-term dive of the U.S. dollar...

Fitness studios are getting more expensive – big...

Industrialists of Pisa, it is alarm on infrastructures

Credit Suisse: No Argentina-Nazi connections found

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy