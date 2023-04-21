Reputation in Italy, first Ferrero then Ferrari. Classification

The companies with the best reputation in Italy: Ferrero is at the top of the ranking

The company with the improve reputation in Italia And Ferrero. reports theItaly Reputation Ranking 2023the ranking of top 100 Italian companies by reputation made by The RepTrak Company. The multinational of Alba, based in Luxembourg and founded in the far 1946, by Giovanni Ferrero and by his wife Piera Cillariois also ranked first for Esg Index.

Precisely the acronym ESG refers to Three areas main: Environmental (environment), Social (company) e Governance. Each pillar refers to a specific set of criteria, including: environmental commitment, respect for corporate values ​​and whether or not to operate transparently and accurately.

