Rescue young people who can’t sleep well, Mousse “Good Dream Research Institute” debuts at 36 Krypton CityLab Life Festival-Qianlong.com ChinaCapital.com

Source title: Rescue young people who can’t sleep well, Mousse “Good Dream Research Institute” debuts at 36 Krypton CityLab Life Festival

For many young people, getting a good night’s sleep is a luxury.

On June 18, the CityLab Life Festival hosted by 36Kr ended successfully at Beijing 751. As a leading brand focusing on the field of healthy sleep, Mousse Co., Ltd. has taken sleep to a new level – created a “good dream research institute” for young people, and attracted many young people to come here with a construction method full of sense of technology and sense of the future. Interactive check-in, in the novel smart sleep field, immersively experience the infinite tension that a good dream brings to life.

A good dream starts here, a high-end health care bureau for young people

“Insomnia is endless wandering on the pillow” “Tonight, sleep better” “Don’t sleep too late, the dream will be shorter”… “Good Dream Institute” bears the brunt of a pillow wall that looks full of healing, comfortable , The soft pillow has its own magic, I want people to reach out to touch and feel, and easily bring visitors into the sleeping atmosphere.

Engaged in the dissemination of healthy sleep culture for more than ten years, Mu Si is well aware that there are still many cognitive barriers to those little things about sleep, so on the red and black popular science sleep knowledge wall of the “Good Dream Institute”, Mu Si Made a serious science popularization. For example, some people always fall into common sense misunderstandings such as staying up late at night to catch up on sleep during the day, everyone needs to sleep for 8 hours, and having a little wine will sleep better, which leads to deteriorating sleep quality. It’s given, such as playing some good music before going to bed, removing moisture to keep the sleeping space fresh, choosing the right mattress, etc.

In the light painting check-in area, young people paint their grotesque and colorful dreams here. In this high-end sleep regimen for young people, Mousse patiently arranged and guided, making healthy sleep clear in the complicated life.

Immersive experience of smart sleep, save sleep problems with a sense of technology

The theme of the 36Kr CityLab Life Festival this time is “someone must rewrite life”, and rewriting life means subversion and reconstruction. Among the sleep problems that plague young people, Mousse’s more direct solution is to use a sense of technology to save sleep.

Mousse moved the AI ​​mattress directly into the exhibition hall. This mattress is equipped with full of Mousse’s black technology. Through non-contact biometric sensor technology, it can identify and divide the contact surface of the human body into shoulder, back, waist, The buttocks and legs are divided into 5 parts, which provide active adaptation to adjust the softness and hardness of the mattress according to the different physiological curvatures of the human spine. In this way, it solves the problem of mattress sleeping feeling for thousands of people, so that individuals of different heights, weights, body shapes, and genders can have mattress support that suits their bodies. Mousse even achieves independent adjustment of the left and right partitions. Even couples with different physical conditions can adjust the mattress hardness according to their own preferences, so that they can sleep deeply without being disturbed.

After the experiencer lies on the mattress, the AI ​​mattress will automatically adjust and generate an exclusive sleep report, and the comprehensive sleep health index, ergonomic matching index, lumbar support and other data can be seen at a glance. According to the sleep big data research accumulated by Mousse, through the adaptive adjustment technology of Mousse AI mattress, users can increase the deep sleep time by at least 30 minutes every night, and add nearly 200 hours per year, so that they can sleep well and be energetic naturally. , Contribute to the improvement of immunity.

In addition to the basic sleep function, Mousse has fully extended the function of the mattress through big data technology, turning it into a “smart sleep steward”, which can output sleep reports based on adaptive algorithms and predictive modeling. Every morning, users can You can see your sleep state and sleep score intuitively. Based on the sleep score, Mousse will also put forward reasonable sleep suggestions from a professional perspective to help users adjust their sleep rhythm in time.

In addition to sleep data tracking, AI mattresses can also output sleep reports based on adaptive algorithms and predictive modeling, provide sleep scores and sleep suggestions every morning, and help consumers adjust mattress firmness and sleep rhythm in time.

There are many ways to rewrite life in a fast-paced city. Mousse presents you with a sweet dream. May you wake up refreshed and go to poetry and distant places full of energy.

For many young people, getting a good night’s sleep is a luxury.

On June 18, the CityLab Life Festival hosted by 36Kr ended successfully at Beijing 751. As a leading brand focusing on the field of healthy sleep, Mousse Co., Ltd. has taken sleep to a new level – created a “good dream research institute” for young people, and attracted many young people to come here with a construction method full of sense of technology and sense of the future. Interactive check-in, in the novel smart sleep field, immersively experience the infinite tension that a good dream brings to life.

A good dream starts here, a high-end health care bureau for young people

“Insomnia is endless wandering on the pillow” “Tonight, sleep better” “Don’t sleep too late, the dream will be shorter”… “Good Dream Institute” bears the brunt of a pillow wall that looks full of healing, comfortable , The soft pillow has its own magic, I want people to reach out to touch and feel, and easily bring visitors into the sleeping atmosphere.

Engaged in the dissemination of healthy sleep culture for more than ten years, Mu Si is well aware that there are still many cognitive barriers to those little things about sleep, so on the red and black popular science sleep knowledge wall of the “Good Dream Institute”, Mu Si Made a serious science popularization. For example, some people always fall into common sense misunderstandings such as staying up late at night to catch up on sleep during the day, everyone needs to sleep for 8 hours, and having a little wine will sleep better, which leads to deteriorating sleep quality. It’s given, such as playing some good music before going to bed, removing moisture to keep the sleeping space fresh, choosing the right mattress, etc.

In the light painting check-in area, young people paint their grotesque and colorful dreams here. In this high-end sleep regimen for young people, Mousse patiently arranged and guided, making healthy sleep clear in the complicated life.

Immersive experience of smart sleep, save sleep problems with a sense of technology

The theme of the 36Kr CityLab Life Festival this time is “someone must rewrite life”, and rewriting life means subversion and reconstruction. Among the sleep problems that plague young people, Mousse’s more direct solution is to use a sense of technology to save sleep.

Mousse moved the AI ​​mattress directly into the exhibition hall. This mattress is equipped with full of Mousse’s black technology. Through non-contact biometric sensor technology, it can identify and divide the contact surface of the human body into shoulder, back, waist, The buttocks and legs are divided into 5 parts, which provide active adaptation to adjust the softness and hardness of the mattress according to the different physiological curvatures of the human spine. In this way, it solves the problem of mattress sleeping feeling for thousands of people, so that individuals of different heights, weights, body shapes, and genders can have mattress support that suits their bodies. Mousse even achieves independent adjustment of the left and right partitions. Even couples with different physical conditions can adjust the mattress hardness according to their own preferences, so that they can sleep deeply without being disturbed.

After the experiencer lies on the mattress, the AI ​​mattress will automatically adjust and generate an exclusive sleep report, and the comprehensive sleep health index, ergonomic matching index, lumbar support and other data can be seen at a glance. According to the sleep big data research accumulated by Mousse, it is found that through the adaptive adjustment technology of Mousse AI mattress, users can increase the deep sleep time by at least 30 minutes every night, and increase nearly 200 hours per year, so that they can sleep well and be energetic naturally. , Contribute to the improvement of immunity.

In addition to the basic sleep function, Mousse has fully extended the function of the mattress through big data technology, turning it into a “smart sleep steward”, which can output sleep reports based on adaptive algorithms and predictive modeling. Every morning, users can You can see your sleep state and sleep score intuitively. Based on the sleep score, Mousse will also put forward reasonable sleep suggestions from a professional perspective to help users adjust their sleep rhythm in time.

In addition to sleep data tracking, AI mattresses can also output sleep reports based on adaptive algorithms and predictive modeling, provide sleep scores and sleep suggestions every morning, and help consumers adjust mattress firmness and sleep rhythm in time.

There are many ways to rewrite life in a fast-paced city. Mousse presents you with a sweet dream. May you wake up refreshed and go to poetry and distant places full of energy.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

