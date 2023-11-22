Research and innovation: an index to measure the response capacity of regions to global challenges

Listen to the audio version of the article

In recent years, the European Commission has become aware of the importance of public action aimed at giving “direction” to the research and innovation sector to address the most pressing global challenges. From this perspective, the European research program was structured around five missions corresponding to five problems: climate change, cancer, the quality of marine and river environments, the health of our soils, environmental health in urban areas. However, this approach should take more into account the regional dimension, i.e. the different capacity of the regions to face these challenges, and the risks of a further increase in territorial gaps.

But how do you determine which areas are most ready for challenges with a high impact on society? What factors contribute to making them more or less ready?

A study conducted with a group of European researchers has generated and tested an index of ‘regional readiness’ to face major societal challenges, the ‘REgional Societal Challenge-Oriented Readiness’ (RE-SCORE).

An innovative index

The RE-SCORE index innovates scientific literature for two reasons:

I) synergistically considers traditional metrics for measuring research and innovation, and data for monitoring public policies;

II) the data is themed for individual challenges of global relevance. The set of these indicators combines regional capacity in addressing major global challenges and is structured by considering four different thematic areas: the bioeconomy, climate change, public health and innovative, inclusive and reflective societies. The traditional metrics of the knowledge economy give us a geography characterized by a few poles in which, by virtue of agglomeration economies, produced wealth and population density are concentrated. Instead, the RE-SCORE results show a very different geography. The data shows that the most innovative regions are not necessarily the ones most ready to face major social challenges. In the Italian case, a general misalignment emerges between political directionality and the capacity for innovation produced.

COMPARISON BETWEEN RE_SCORE AND REGIONAL INNOVATION INDEX

The comparison with the most common regional innovation indicator demonstrates a misalignment between innovative regions and those most ready to face social challenges, rewarding Lazio, Tuscany and the Autonomous Province of Trento which excel in their readiness to face various challenges. The territories usually considered more innovative such as Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche also emerge above the national average. Below the national average, the remaining regions which include the island ones, the southern ones and two northern ones: the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta. The South seems to perform better than what is found through the regional innovation indicator.

