Reservations become essential for French natural sites

France is fighting mass tourism with new means – a reservation is now necessary for paradise

Does the Covid break cause a rethink? In France, access to tourist attractions and natural sites is restricted from the Côte d’Azur to Brittany.

The Calanque Sugiton southeast of Marseille.

Image: Alamy

It is well known: Unfortunately, not everyone makes it to paradise. The driver of bus line B1 from Marseille kindly asks when he drops the foreign traveler at the deserted terminus in the Luminy student campus: “Do you have a reservation for the ‘calanques’?”

