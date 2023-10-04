Reserve Bank of New Zealand leaves rates unchanged. But ‘they will have to remain in restrictive territory’

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), New Zealand’s central bank, announced that it had left its main reference rates unchanged at 5.5%, as expected by analysts.

The RBNZ stressed in the statement announcing the decision that rates are weakening economic activity and reducing inflationary pressures, as expected.

Among the short-term risks, however, there is the possibility that inflation will not slow down in the way hoped for by the central bank. Rates, the RBNZ specified, will therefore have to remain in restrictive territory.

