Home » Reserve Bank of New Zealand leaves rates unchanged. But ‘they will have to remain in restrictive territory’
Business

Reserve Bank of New Zealand leaves rates unchanged. But ‘they will have to remain in restrictive territory’

by admin
Reserve Bank of New Zealand leaves rates unchanged. But ‘they will have to remain in restrictive territory’

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), New Zealand’s central bank, announced that it had left its main reference rates unchanged at 5.5%, as expected by analysts.

The RBNZ stressed in the statement announcing the decision that rates are weakening economic activity and reducing inflationary pressures, as expected.

Among the short-term risks, however, there is the possibility that inflation will not slow down in the way hoped for by the central bank. Rates, the RBNZ specified, will therefore have to remain in restrictive territory.

See also  Verdi calls for a warning strike at BER: No planes will take off on Monday

You may also like

Booming Car Sales During National Day Holiday: New...

Legendary investor is investing billions in these two...

Mazda MX-30 R-EV, the return of the Wankel:...

Chinese Assets Face Uncertainty as U.S. Stock Plunge...

Co-bosses at Privatbank – Two people in the...

US Dollar Faces Volatility as Government Shutdown is...

Appeal from telcos to the EU: «Big tech...

Brazilian Stocks Experience Decline, IBOVESPA Falls 1.42%

Intel plans to spin off its programmable chip...

Revolutionizing Television: Jose Mourinho Introduces Sky+ with AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy