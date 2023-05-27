Reshaping Organizational Capabilities Under Changing Situation: Driving Enterprise Business Development with Talent Development_TOM News

May 26,2023 China Excellent Enterprise Talent Cultivation Practice Summit ForumIt was grandly opened in Guangzhou. The theme of this conference is “Talent Evolution and Growth”. The big names gathered on the scene, and 500+ leading companies gathered together. Zu Teng, CEO of Yunxuetang, and important guests from Yuexiu, Infinitus, Country Garden and other enterprises made wonderful sharings. The participants actively participated in the discussion and discussed how to promote strategic transformation and business growth through talent development. Sentences come out frequently.

In the opening speech,Zu Teng, CEO of YunxuetangIt analyzes the current development themes faced by Chinese enterprises. Under the new economic cycle, enterprises are facing new challenges in talent cultivation. Enterprises need to identify the dynamic requirements of their own strategic transformation and business innovation for many post capabilities, and based on the identification results, enterprises It is also necessary to examine whether its own talent training model can keep up with changes and meet requirements. In the sharing, he also particularly emphasized that corporate knowledge needs to be transformed into talent capabilities first, so that it can truly act on business and form overall organizational capabilities.

Yuexiu Group, one of the top 500 Chinese enterprises, has always been in a leading position in digital-driven business empowerment innovation. At this summit forum, the person in charge of the online learning platform of the Education and Training Department of Yuexiu Group shared in detail. Yuexiu’s talent training philosophy is ” Build the school on the industry, and put learning into action”, a booster for doing a good job internally and building a collaborative ecology externally. Relying on digital technology, Yuexiu Group has successfully landed to help employees get on the job quickly, accelerate the integration of enterprise employees and Learning items such as improving the ability of talents in key positions, and digital learning methods have become an important starting point for training to support business development.







As a leading brand in the domestic health care industry, the person in charge of Infinitus Talent Academy showed us that with the rapid rise of new consumption and new formats, organizations are facing many challenges at the business level and management level. Functional empowerment, promoting organizational change, provides a new perspective on how enterprises can improve employees’ business capabilities by promoting organizational change.







The digital age has changed the business model, products, services and solutions are constantly iterated, and customer experience has been redefined. The keynote speech brought by the talent management director of Country Garden, a Fortune 500 company – “Building an Endogenous Talent Supply Chain in the Cloud Era”, It fully demonstrates the full-cycle talent management system and digital design practice that fits the business, and how to achieve continuous talent value improvement in the enterprise.







As an innovator and leader of digital enterprise learning, Yunxuetang has been solving corporate training problems in various industries with the integrated solution of “software + content + operation”, providing intelligent and efficient digital enterprise learning experience. Liu Yifeng, assistant vice president of Yunxuetang, head of software products and customer success, based on the experience of Yunxuetang serving many medium and large enterprises, brought you the sharing of “Digital Talent Cultivation Helps Business Efficiency Improvement”, through real cases Recovery, let us see that digitalization is not just an upgrade of technology and tools, but more in-depth changes in management concepts, operating models, and business processes. Yunxuetang’s exploration in the field of AI makes us look forward to the future of digital enterprise learning.







In the sharing of “Let training empower business and make growth inevitable”, Guan Weining, Director of Content Business Department of Yunxuetang, focused on the sharing of sales team capability upgrading cases, analyzed the challenges in sales capability building and the solutions that Yunxuetang can provide Plan, returning to the underlying logic of performance growth, extracting excellent experience from inside and outside, to achieve truly sustainable growth.







Today, with the continuous development of China‘s economy, enterprises are facing increasing competitive pressure, and strategic transformation and business growth have become important issues for enterprise development. As a grand event in the corporate training industry, the “China Excellent Enterprise Talent Cultivation Practice Summit Forum” always insists on focusing on the best practices in the industry, providing innovative talent training solutions for thousands of industries, helping to improve business levels, promoting business development, and building corporate face-to-face Future talent capabilities and competitiveness.



