Residential construction: fewer and fewer building permits

The federal government has set itself the goal of building 400,000 new apartments per year. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) only confirmed at the end of May: “Even if times are very turbulent when it comes to this goal, we will not give up, not even in view of the rise in interest rates.” living space strong. The main association of the German construction industry expects that a maximum of 250,000 apartments will be completed this year. And the ZIA industry association assumes that there will be a shortage of around 700,000 apartments in 2025.

Meanwhile, the decline in building permits has accelerated. The fall to 21,200 approved apartments in April meant the sharpest decline since March 2007, the Federal Statistical Office said. From January to April, 89,900 building permits for apartments were issued, a good 27 percent fewer than in the same period last year. The number of building permits for two-family houses fell particularly sharply (-52.1 percent). Single-family houses fell by 33.5 percent and multi-family houses by a good 27 percent. Despite the high demand for living space, the number of building permits has been falling since May 2022.

