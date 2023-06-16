Residential construction will shrink sharply in the coming years

The federal government has set itself the goal of building 400,000 new apartments per year. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) only confirmed at the end of May: “Even if times are very turbulent when it comes to this goal, we will not give up, not even in view of the rise in interest rates.” living space strong. The main association of the German construction industry expects that a maximum of 250,000 apartments will be completed this year. And the ZIA industry association assumes that there will be a shortage of around 700,000 apartments in 2025.