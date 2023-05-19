Home » Residential real estate market 2022: growth in transactions and value of sales
In 2022, the real estate market Italian residential saw 784,486 transactions, an increase of 4.7% over the previous year. This data confirms the positive trend that began in 2014, interrupted only in 2020. The regions of the South and the Islands recorded the most significant increases, with 7% and 9% respectively. Lombardy remains the region with the highest number of sales, while Umbria recorded the greatest growth (+14.2%).

The total value of residential sales in 2022 was almost 123 billion euros, with an increase of 3.9% compared to 2021. About 57% of the turnover concerns home purchases in the North, 25% in the Center and 19 % in the South and Islands. However, the average value of a house sold decreased by 1,100 euros nationwide, with the greatest drops in the Center and North East.

In 2022, around 364,000 home purchases in Italy were made with a mortgage loan. The average capital financed was just over 138 thousand euros, up by 2,800 euros compared to 2021. The average rate applied rose by 0.63 percentage points, reaching 2.5%. The southern and central regions recorded higher average rates, while the lowest rates were observed in the north-east. The average duration of mortgages increased slightly, settling at 24.8 years, with an average payment of 623 euros per month .

