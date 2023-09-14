Residents in Sancti Spíritus Province Concerned About Increase in Electricity Rate During Summer Months

Residents in the province of Sancti Spíritus are expressing concerns about a significant increase in the electricity rate during the months of July and August. According to reports in the local newspaper “Escambray,” several Cubans have noticed a considerable rise in their bills during the summer months and are questioning whether they have been charged more than what they consumed.

Darío Peña Cuenca, the commercial director of the Sancti Spíritus Electric Company (EESS), has justified the increase in rates by citing a corresponding increase in electricity consumption, particularly “depending on temperature.” He stated that the electricity rate for the residential sector in Cuba has remained unchanged, with the average price being the same as the previous year. However, the bill amounts have been higher due to an unprecedented phenomenon; per capita consumption per home has grown throughout the entire province of Sancti Spíritus.

Although Cuenca acknowledged the possibility of errors in the readings of electricity consumption meters in homes, he ultimately blamed the high consumption on the residents themselves and their use of household appliances. Cuenca pointed out that air conditioning and refrigeration equipment are the primary contributors to increased power consumption, as they are directly associated with temperature. As temperatures rise, residents tend to use these appliances for longer durations, resulting in higher electricity bills.

Cuenca clarified that consumers have the right to complain if their readings and accounts do not align with their own records. In such cases, when individuals receive their consumption notices at the beginning of the month, they have 10 business days to either pay or file a complaint.

The recent increase in blackouts, caused by the instability of the National Electroenergy System and heightened surveillance of electricity theft, has further compounded the frustrations of many Cubans. Numerous complaints have been made regarding rate hikes across various parts of Cuba. In July, a Cuban activist highlighted a surprising and alarming increase in their home’s electricity bill, questioning the management and collection practices of the country’s sole electricity provider.

The activist explained that their monthly consumption had typically been around 100 pesos, but after the death of their grandmother and a decrease in appliance usage, the consumption dropped by approximately 16 pesos, which made sense given their absence from the house. However, their latest bill amounted to 563 pesos, an evidently disproportionate increase compared to their previous average.

As the situation unfolds, residents are urged to review their bills carefully and exercise their right to challenge inaccurate readings or unexpected charges.

