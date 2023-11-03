Resilience and Vitality: Shanghai-Domiciled Listed Companies Show Strong Performance in Third Quarterly Report

Shanghai-Domiciled Listed Companies Show Resilience and Vitality in Third Quarterly Report

In an impressive display of resilience and vitality, Shanghai-domiciled listed companies have reported positive performance in the first three quarters of this year. According to a report from Shanghai Securities News, 438 Shanghai listed companies achieved a total net profit of 308.8 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.9%.

A staggering 80% of the companies achieved profitability, with over half of them experiencing year-on-year net profit growth. This overall trend indicates a continued recovery in the market.

When looking at specific industries, 70% and 50% of listed companies in Shanghai witnessed growth in operating income and net profit, respectively, during the first three quarters. More than 80% of industries achieved profitability, with the financial industry, manufacturing industry, and transportation, warehousing, and postal industry emerging as the top three performers in terms of net profit.

The transportation, warehousing, and postal industries experienced rapid growth, largely due to increased activity in the entertainment consumer market and shipping market. In this period, 21 Shanghai listed companies from these sectors recorded a total operating income of 296.2 billion yuan, with a staggering net profit growth of 827.6% year-on-year.

In the third quarter, Shanghai listed companies in seven industries achieved positive month-on-month net profit growth. Notably, the public utility sector demonstrated a strong recovery, with a remarkable increase of 1,257% month-on-month, propelled by the continued release of demand for improving people’s livelihood. The comprehensive industry, education industry, and health and social work industry also showed positive growth rates of 692% and 104%, respectively.

Among the Shanghai-listed companies, a few leaders stood out for their outstanding profitability performance. Bank of Communications, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China Pacific Insurance, Bank of Shanghai, SAIC Group, SIPG, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, Guotai Junan, Baosteel Co., Ltd., and Oriental Fortune achieved a total net profit of 194 billion yuan, accounting for an impressive 62.8% of the entire sector’s net profit.

To foster further innovation and increase technological prowess, Shanghai-listed companies have continued to invest in research and development (R&D). In the first three quarters, these companies allocated a total of 94.3 billion yuan to R&D funds, with 60% of them increasing their R&D expenses year-on-year. Among the companies, 195 Shanghai listed companies increased their R&D investments by more than 10%, comprising approximately 45% of the total. Notably, SAIC Group led the sector with R&D expenses of 12.25 billion yuan, while United Imaging Medical topped the list of companies listed on the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Board with R&D investment of 1.37 billion yuan.

The availability of direct financing has strongly supported the increased R&D intensity of listed companies in Shanghai. Notably, five companies in the sector exhibited R&D intensity exceeding 100% in the first three quarters. For instance, Suochen Technology invested 60.8577 million yuan in R&D, accounting for 116.22% of its operating income, and the company also secured ten new invention patents during the same period.

