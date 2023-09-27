Resolutely Safeguarding “Red Roots”: Jiacheng Group’s Contributions to Traditional Chinese Culture

Resolutely safeguard the “red roots” and inherit excellent traditional culture – Jiacheng Group organized a visit to the “Chinese Painting Series of Ancient Dynasties” Achievements Exhibition·Jiaxing Special Exhibition and the 7th Jiacheng Forum Training

Jiacheng Group, a renowned construction company, recently organized a visit to the “Chinese Painting Series of Ancient Dynasties” Achievements Exhibition·Jiaxing Special Exhibition and the 7th Jiacheng Forum Training. The purpose of this event was to resolutely safeguard the “red roots” and inherit the excellent traditional culture of China.

The exhibition showcased a collection of Chinese paintings from various dynasties, highlighting the rich history and artistic heritage of the country. It provided a valuable opportunity for the employees of Jiacheng Group to deepen their understanding of traditional Chinese culture and enhance their artistic appreciation.

The visit was part of the company’s commitment to promoting cultural heritage and integrating it into their corporate values. By organizing such events, Jiacheng Group aims to foster a sense of pride and appreciation for Chinese traditional culture among its employees.

Additionally, the company believes that by nurturing a strong connection to their cultural roots, employees will be better equipped to carry out their work with a deep sense of responsibility and integrity.

In conjunction with the visit to the exhibition, the 7th Jiacheng Forum Training was also held. The forum provided a platform for employees to share their insights, experiences, and knowledge related to the preservation and promotion of Chinese traditional culture.

At the forum, participants discussed the importance of incorporating traditional elements into modern architectural designs, as well as the role of art and culture in enhancing urban spaces. The training sessions aimed to equip employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to integrate traditional culture into their work effectively.

The commitment of Jiacheng Group to preserving and promoting Chinese traditional culture extends beyond organizational activities. The company has previously undertaken various projects that have been recognized for their contributions to the cultural landscape of China.

Most notably, the Jiaxin City Yihuan 4th Road landscape building lighting project implemented by Jiacheng Group Construction Company won the third prize of the prestigious “China Lighting Award” Lighting Engineering Award. This award is the highest recognition in the domestic lighting field and signifies the highest achievement in the development of urban lighting.

The project, located in the core area of Jiaxing City, includes a 6.3-kilometer landscape belt on both sides of the Huancheng River, a 5.7-kilometer Ring Road, and numerous buildings and landscape bridges. The lighting project transforms and upgrades the urban roads, street facades, and landscapes at night, creating a unique and captivating atmosphere that highlights Jiaxing’s cultural charm.

The recognition received by the Jiaxing project demonstrates Jiacheng Group’s commitment to excellence in urban landscape lighting. The company plans to build on this success and continue creating high-quality projects that add brilliance to the city’s night scene.

Furthermore, Jiacheng Group aims to strengthen its focus on publicizing and promoting its lighting projects, aiming to expand the brand’s effect and influence on engineering quality.

Through its dedication to preserving traditional culture and excelling in modern architectural designs, Jiacheng Group continues to play a significant role in safeguarding the roots of Chinese heritage and fostering a deep appreciation for the country’s rich history.

