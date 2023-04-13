Business Resolution 1 of 04/11/2023 – Proposal for the appointment of the Commander of the Gendarmerie Corps Maurizio Faraone with the rank of Colonel by admin April 13, 2023 April 13, 2023 9 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 1 dated 11/04/2023 – Proposal for the appointment of the Commander of the Gendarmerie Corps Maurizio Faraone with the rank of Colonel © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Pixel 7 series specs leaked across the board is exactly what you'd think - Google Android 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post The Chinese women’s football team lost 0:3 to the Spanish women’s football team and ended its overseas training_Europe_Zhang Linyan_Player next post Robyn Hitchcock, Distortion Fest, The Twin Souls, Rocio Marquez & Bronquio, Bala… You may also like Energy – Municipal companies warn that the traffic... April 13, 2023 Pill (BoE): Possible increase in consumption with low... April 13, 2023 Fiber optic internet everywhere? Only if the federal... April 13, 2023 Short-term rentals, government towards the squeeze: mayors in... April 13, 2023 Fasten the “seat belt”, and generative artificial intelligence... April 13, 2023 Labor market – More people are postponing their... April 13, 2023 Minimum wage: The anger of entrepreneurs at Minister... April 13, 2023 Ultra-broadband, Butti: “We have to hurry” April 13, 2023 Canada – Cline Dion releases new album for... April 13, 2023 Meloni: “Appointments resulting from the assessment of skills... April 13, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.