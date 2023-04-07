6
Resolution 11 of 03/04/2023 – Expenditure authorization relating to the lease agreement with Banca Agricola Commerciale della Repubblica di San Marino SpA (leaders CVT SpA, GEIRA SpA and IMROS Srl) for real estate units intended for offices and public services – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also Northbound funds set multiple records in 2021, 2022 is expected to continue to flow into A shares | stocks | northbound funds | A shares_Sina Technology