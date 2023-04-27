Home » Resolution 11 of 24/04/2023 – Participation in the 90th Session of the World Assembly of National Delegates of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) 21-25 May 2023, Paris
Business

Resolution 11 of 24/04/2023 – Participation in the 90th Session of the World Assembly of National Delegates of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) 21-25 May 2023, Paris

by admin
Resolution 11 of 04/24/2023 – Participation in the 90th Session of the <a data-ail="932768" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> Assembly of National Delegates of the <a data-ail="932768" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> Organization for Animal <a data-ail="932768" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> (OIE) 21-25 May 2023, Paris – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:


Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body

See also  The INPS accounts: quota 100 cost 11.6 billion euros. But Salvini challenges the government on pensions

You may also like

Piazza Affari closes at +0.2%, Stm collapses

Ukraine – Pentagon leak suspect is said to...

Chip, Samsung sinks: net profit -87%. STMicroelectronics also...

14 million electric cars expected to be sold...

Germany has largely exhausted its workforce potential

Energy prices rise in summer due to drought

Flashpoints – After death sentence: Union calls for...

Vodafone, Margherita Della Valle is the new CEO

In March, the profit decline of industrial enterprises...

Inflation: Food prices are expected to continue to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy