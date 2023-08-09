Home » Resolution 12 of 08/01/2023 – Revocation of previous resolution no. 33 of March 21, 2023 and partial amendment of resolution no. 28 of June 12, 2023 – Collaboration contract pursuant to article 25 of Law no. 164 of December 9, 2022
Business

Resolution 12 of 08/01/2023 – Revocation of previous resolution no. 33 of March 21, 2023 and partial amendment of resolution no. 28 of June 12, 2023 – Collaboration contract pursuant to article 25 of Law no. 164 of December 9, 2022

by admin

Resolution 12 of 08/01/2023 – Revocation of previous resolution no. 33 of March 21, 2023 and partial amendment of resolution no. 28 of June 12, 2023 – Collaboration contract pursuant to article 25 of Law no. 164 of December 9, 2022 – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:


Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body

See also  Hangzhou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.: 2021 profit increased by 44% year-on-year to 1.641 billion yuan, and plans to distribute a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan for every 10 shares.

You may also like

Beer billionaire Jim Koch reveals his bizarre investment...

Dollar Rises as Fed Officials Signal Further Interest...

Bank extra profits, what to expect now on...

Smooth Progress in Guaranteed Delivery of Buildings: Protecting...

Deflation: China faces a dangerous downward spiral of...

Africa: Emirates fourth investor on the continent

Apple, Amazon and stock annuity in the podcast...

USD/JPY Maintains Uptrend Amidst Consolidation: Long Positions Remain...

Banks, 91.6% of Italians say yes to taxation...

Fixed network: This is how consumers are ripped...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy