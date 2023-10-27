Resolution 12 of 10/16/2023 – Selection Committee in the public competition for the definitive coverage of the role profile (PDR) of Specialized Cultural and Tourist Services Operator (OPSCUTU) in the cultural and tourism sector, with first assignment in the Broader Public Sector without specific identification of the Organizational Unit/Article of assignment – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:



Resolution awaiting decision of the supervisory body

Share this: Facebook

X

