Resolution 13 of 02/01/2023 – Assignment of a property owned by the Most Excellent Chamber as a centralized headquarters for carrying out the activities of the Authority for Equal Opportunities, the Commission for Equal Opportunities, the San Marino Commission for implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, of the San Marino Bioethics Committee and of the Ethics Committee for Research and Experimentation, as well as for carrying out the voluntary activities of the Civil Protection