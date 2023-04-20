Business Resolution 13 of 04/17/2023 – Adoption of the Plan for the prevention of corruption in the sector of public personnel recruitment by admin April 20, 2023 April 20, 2023 8 REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO Resolution detail: Resolution no. 13 dated 04/17/2023 – Adoption of the Corruption Prevention Plan in the public personnel recruitment sector © Copyright 2023 Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Castle Councils Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Will the strong momentum of the hydrogen energy sector continue?丨Market Debate 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Why the Starship exploded: Elo’s largest rocket test in Space X history… – Il Riformista next post Mando Diao shuts down the Weekend Beach sign You may also like In the first quarter, Chongqing achieved a GDP... April 21, 2023 The Family Butchers will soon be producing Bärchenwurst... April 20, 2023 Ita, revenues from passengers at 345 million. Final... April 20, 2023 The eternal tech optimist – these stocks promise... April 20, 2023 Outside music and culture festival with Noemi, Zingaretti... April 20, 2023 Tesla’s financial report is lower than expected Musk:... April 20, 2023 Together against hunger – financial news and business... April 20, 2023 Twitter withdraws the blue ticks: from today only... April 20, 2023 On Friday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.:... April 20, 2023 Employers threaten salvation with “fundamental opposition” April 20, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.