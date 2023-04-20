Home » Resolution 13 of 04/17/2023 – Adoption of the Plan for the prevention of corruption in the sector of public personnel recruitment
Business

Resolution 13 of 04/17/2023 – Adoption of the Plan for the prevention of corruption in the sector of public personnel recruitment

by admin

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 13 dated 04/17/2023 – Adoption of the Corruption Prevention Plan in the public personnel recruitment sector


See also  Will the strong momentum of the hydrogen energy sector continue?丨Market Debate

You may also like

In the first quarter, Chongqing achieved a GDP...

The Family Butchers will soon be producing Bärchenwurst...

Ita, revenues from passengers at 345 million. Final...

The eternal tech optimist – these stocks promise...

Outside music and culture festival with Noemi, Zingaretti...

Tesla’s financial report is lower than expected Musk:...

Together against hunger – financial news and business...

Twitter withdraws the blue ticks: from today only...

On Friday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.:...

Employers threaten salvation with “fundamental opposition”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy