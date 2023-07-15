Home » Resolution 14 dated 10/07/2023 – Authorization to build OTTICA NEW EYES SRL (COE 27080)
Resolution 14 dated 10/07/2023 – Authorization to build OTTICA NEW EYES SRL (COE 27080)

REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 14 dated 10/07/2023 – Authorization for the construction of OTTICA NEW EYES SRL (COE 27080)


