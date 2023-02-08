Home Business Resolution 14 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the final rankings Call for international selection n.2/2022/CI/ISS for the permanent recruitment of PDR Medical Director (DIRMED) UOC Primary Care and Territorial Health Department Socio-Healthcare – Institute for Social Security
Business

Resolution 14 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the final rankings Call for international selection n.2/2022/CI/ISS for the permanent recruitment of PDR Medical Director (DIRMED) UOC Primary Care and Territorial Health Department Socio-Healthcare – Institute for Social Security

by admin
Resolution 14 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the final rankings Call for international selection n.2/2022/CI/ISS for the permanent recruitment of PDR Medical Director (DIRMED) UOC Primary Care and Territorial <a data-ail="690426" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >Health</a> Department Socio-Healthcare – Institute for Social Security – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:


Provisionally executive resolution

See also  The acquisition of Twitter successfully raised Musk’s future profit plan and was exposed | Twitter | Tweet

You may also like

Ardian acquires a stake in Theradial group present...

The market has a long atmosphere to pre-cool...

Kawasaki ZX-4R, what the little Ninja looks like

EU stocks rise after Powell. In Milan oil...

What do you think of the recent pullback...

Discovering the «made in Italy» cable car which...

Stock index futures fell slightly, IH main contract...

The shares to buy today February 8, 2023...

Sicilian parliamentarians increase their salary: 900 euros more...

Zhejiang Province will increase social financing scale by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy