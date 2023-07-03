Resolution 14 of 06/26/2023 – Issuance of a public competition announcement for the coverage of PDR by Technical Expert (ESPTEC) in the cultural field

6
REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 14 dated 06/26/2023 – Issue of public tender for the coverage of PDR by Technical Expert (ESPTEC) in the cultural field
