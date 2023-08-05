Resolution 14 of 07/25/2023 – Adoption of the IV Energy Plan of the Republic of San Marino – PEN 2023-2026

0
REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 14 of 07/25/2023 – Adoption of the IV Energy Plan of the Republic of San Marino – PEN 2023-2026
© Copyright 2023 Ministry of Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libertà 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39
See also Ita, there is Lufthansa at 41%. Pay 325 million. Company will have 94 aircraft and 5,500 employees (2027)