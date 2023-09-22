Home » Resolution 14 of 08/29/2023 – Administrative – accounting measures relating to the 2022 General State Report
Business

Resolution 14 of 08/29/2023 – Administrative – accounting measures relating to the 2022 General State Report

by admin

REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 14 of 08/29/2023 – Administrative – accounting measures relating to the 2022 General State Report


© Copyright 2023 Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs, Public Function, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Councils of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libertà 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39

See also  100,000 yuan pure electric vehicle, 2022 AION Y officially launched, 7 models and 3 types of battery life_Battery Pack

You may also like

Rupert Murdoch Steps Down as Chairman of Fox...

German satirical magazine – “Titanic” saved shortly before...

Miami: A Prime Destination for Real Estate Investors

Irregular receipts and invoices, amnesty check for traders

Complaints of Cha Yan Yuese’s Queuing System Spark...

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $725 Million, No Big Winners...

Africa: a three-day webinar to discover business opportunities...

Highlights from the 17th Annual Meeting of the...

Amy Webb: This is how you can properly...

Unveiling the Unbelievable: The $300,000 Printing Error $2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy