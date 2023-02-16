Business Resolution 14 of 10/25/2021 – Working group for the revision of the organizational model relating to the supervision and control of economic activities by admin February 16, 2023 February 16, 2023 11 Resolution detail: Resolution no. 14 of 25/10/2021 – Working Group for the revision of the organizational model relating to the supervision and control of economic activities Copyright 2023Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Giunta di Castello Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Red: from sports cars to emotions. The evolution of color according to Mazda 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Sex, when is couples therapy needed? next post To the friends of Mondoperaio – Is it still useful to keep a paper magazine alive? Yes, with the 5 per thousand – working world You may also like Pirelli: Chinese shareholder Sinochem towards farewell? Camfin vying... February 16, 2023 Renault records in 2022: profitability doubled and return... February 16, 2023 Copyright, even the Council of State rejects Siae’s... February 16, 2023 The central bank launched a 499 billion yuan... February 16, 2023 The ban on petrol and diesel cars pleases... February 16, 2023 Meloni pigliatutto: “I would have won Sanremo too”.... February 16, 2023 Spot gold trading strategy: the rebound in gold... February 16, 2023 Acea resigns after the “scandal”: President Castelli leaves February 16, 2023 February single check, late payment. Now there is... February 16, 2023 The supply of imported soybeans is abundant, and... February 16, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.