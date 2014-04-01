7
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 15 of 10/07/2023 – Adoption of the project ”New dividing wall similar to furniture on the First Floor – Cultural Institutes Headquarters” Historic Center of San Marino City (EP 2014.4_01)
Copyright 2023Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libert 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39
See also Stadtwerke Aalen: Early contract extension for Christoph Trautmann: Newspaper for municipal economy