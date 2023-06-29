Resolution 17 of 06/21/2023 – SMIAF Project – Access to the tax benefits provided for by Law no. 167 of 16 December 2022

2
REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 17 of 06/21/2023 – SMIAF Project – Access to tax benefits provided for by Law no. 167 of 16 December 2022
© Copyright 2023 Ministry of Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libertà 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39
See also The Italian spinning industry closes 2021 up by 28.7% over 2020, but still remains below the pre-Covid level