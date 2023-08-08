Resolution 17 of 08/01/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right to purchase real estate portions located in San Marino City (Map sheet 42, parcel n.243, sub.24 and n.243 sub.58)

0
Resolution detail:
Resolution no. 17 of 08/01/2023 – Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right to purchase portions of real estate located in San Marino City (Map Sheet 42, parcel n.243, sub.24 and n.243 sub.58)
Copyright 2023Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Governments of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libert 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39
See also Avalanche of high-end graphics card quotations: a 35% drop in one day, the largest drop in history – Hardware – cnBeta.COM